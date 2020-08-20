East Carolina puts hold on football activities indefinitely amid COVID-19

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results.” Jon Gilbert said.

East Carolina University has put a halt to all football activities indefinitely after taking a look at the latest round of COVID-19 tests.

Those who have been affected will be isolated, in addition, contact tracing will be conducted and those who were close conducts will be quarantined, the University said.

“Today’s decision to pause all football activities comes in consultation with our medical staff after reviewing our latest test results,” Director of Athletics Jon Gilbert said. “We will continue to monitor all of our student-athletes on campus and take all the necessary actions to follow all safety protocols established at the local, state and national levels.”