GREENSBORO, N.C. — High school senior athletes across the country probably won't get a Senior Night.

"Everyone looks at you that night. It's for you. It's about you."

It's Coach Newton Taylor Babb's first season coaching the Eagles. He said the seniors on his team are extra special to him.

RELATED: Coronavirus live updates: Americans brace for 'hardest, saddest' week of their lives

RELATED: Forsyth County reports second COVID-19 death

RELATED: Sherwin-Williams to begin making hand sanitizer, donates 250,000 masks, gloves and lab coats

"These kids buy-in so quickly, which kind of broke my heart to see their season to deteriorate as quickly as it did, and how much time and effort they put in," said Babb. "They impressed so much on me. I wanted to do so much for them."

James Giles is 1 of 7 seniors on the team.

"It's disheartening," said Giles. "It's kind of tough. You go from practicing every day, and some Saturdays, to just nothing."

Giles has been on the team all 4 years.

Giles said the goal this season was to make it to the second round of the playoffs. He said he's never made it, but he probably won't get the recognition for all his hard work, on Senior Night.