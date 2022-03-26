x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Sports

Live Game Blog: Duke vs. Arkansas in the Elite 8

Blue Devils play Razorbacks on Saturday, March 26 at 8:49 p.m.
Credit: WFMY News 2
Duke will take on Arkansas in the Elite Eight

SAN FRANCISCO — Will this be a farewell for Coach Mike Krzyzewski or will they advance to the final four giving him the ultimate Cinderella story ahead of his retirement? 

The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are in San Francisco with hopes of advancing to the final four as they take on No. 4 Arkansas. 

We'll keep you up-to-date on the biggest plays during the game in this blog. 

Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco: 

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app. 

Text the word APP to 336-379-5775

DOWNLOAD FOR IPHONE HERE

DOWNLOAD FOR ANDROID HERE

Other Trending Stories

RELATED: Sweet 16 Blog: On the road with Duke

RELATED: Elite Eight | 8 things to know as Duke gets ready to battle it out against Arkansas

RELATED: Duke still dancing! Blue Devils' late run edges out Texas Tech, 78-73

In Other News

Greensboro Day basketball coach talks about Coach Krzyzewski’s legacy