Live Game Blog: Duke vs. Arkansas in the Elite 8

SAN FRANCISCO — Will this be a farewell for Coach Mike Krzyzewski or will they advance to the final four giving him the ultimate Cinderella story ahead of his retirement?
The No. 2 Duke Blue Devils are in San Francisco with hopes of advancing to the final four as they take on No. 4 Arkansas.
We'll keep you up-to-date on the biggest plays during the game in this blog.
Be sure to follow our sports crew in San Francisco:
- Photojournalist Brian Hall: @bhallwfmy
- Sports Anchor Amanda Ferguson: @_amandaferguson
Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.
►Text the word APP to 336-379-5775
Other Trending Stories
RELATED: Sweet 16 Blog: On the road with Duke