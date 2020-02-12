"We have to remain positive": What Elon's coach said he's telling his team after coronavirus hit them

Elon basketball plans to be in quarantine for 2 weeks.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — On Tuesday, Elon's basketball program found out it had positive coronavirus cases. It forced the team to pause all activities.

Head Coach Mike Schrage told us what he told his players after the team learned coronavirus was within their program.

"I never had an approach saying it was going to be inevitable," said Elon's Head Basketball Coach Mike Schrage. "I'm sure some coaches said, 'Hey at some point we're going to have a positive, we're going to have a pause.' I never had that mindset. The guys never heard that from me, but now we have. It probably was going to happen. The team where it happens the least is going to benefit the most of course. We just have to remain positive."

Elon has postponed its next 4 games. They were supposed to play Mercer, Duke, Howard, and North Carolina.

Schrage said he has a text thread with teams across the country. They plan together when and how they can make up games.

"We have a text chain with different schedule makers, every institution, every program, saying, 'Hey if something happens let's be ready to adapt and maybe play each other if it works out'."

Schrage said the team has to quarantine for 14 days unless the CDC changes the protocol.