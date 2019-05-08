CHICAGO – Elon University football checked in at No. 21 in the nation on Monday, Aug. 4, in the preseason release of the STATS FCS Top 25.

The Phoenix stands as one of five CAA Football programs among the nation's Top 25 in the poll, which tied for the most in the country with the Big Sky and Missouri Valley. Defending national champion North Dakota State opens the year at No. 1 after going 15-0 last season. James Madison checked in at No. 2 with 14 first-place votes while Maine (No. 7), Towson (No. 11), and Delaware (No. 22) followed.

Throughout the upcoming season, Elon will battle all four of the CAA's other preseason nationally-ranked teams with JMU, Maine and Delaware all visiting Rhodes Stadium. The Phoenix will also take on The Citadel, which received votes in the poll, while going on the road to face No. 20 North Carolina A&T in the season opener and Towson at the conclusion of the regular season in November.

In all, 10 of the CAA's 12 programs are either ranked or receiving votes in the poll. Programs receiving votes include Stony Brook, New Hampshire, Villanova, Richmond and Rhode Island.