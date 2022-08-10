Elon Football Rides Dominant Defense To 27-10 Win Over Towson

The Phoenix improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in CAA play, its best start to conference play since 2017.

ELON, N.C. — Down 7-0 at the end of the first quarter, No. 14/18 Elon rallied to defeat Towson 27-10 on Saturday at Rhodes Stadium, extending its winning streak to five games.

The Phoenix's defense was phenomenal, forcing four turnovers and holding the Tigers to just three points and 129 yards over the final three quarters. On offense, Matthew McKay completed 19-of-30 passes for 312 yards and two touchdowns while helping Elon go 12-for-21 on third downs. Skyler Davis also made two field goals, breaking the school record for career makes with 61.

The Phoenix improves to 5-1 overall and 3-0 in CAA play, its best start to conference play since 2017. Towson falls to 2-4 overall and 0-3 in league action.

HOW IT HAPPENED

• Towson took a 7-0 lead into the first quarter break following a 26-yard touchdown pass, but Elon struck back in the second quarter.

• Johncarlos Miller II caught his second career touchdown pass, and first in regulation (following an overtime touchdown a week ago), from one-yard out to tie the score at 7-7.

• Jamarian Hawkins recorded his first career interception late in the first half and the Phoenix drove 41 yards in just 58 seconds to take a 14-7 halftime lead.

• After throwing for Elon's first touchdown, quarterback Matthew McKay ran it in from five yards out to give the Phoenix a lead it would never relinquish.

• Skyler Davis made a 51-yard field goal midway through the third quarter as Elon built a 17-7 advantage.

• In the fourth, Towson clawed back with a field goal, but Davis answered with a 48-yard kick to put the Phoenix ahead 20-10.

• After a fumble, Elon put the game away as McKay hit Bryson Daughtry from 31 yards out to close out the scoring in the 27-10 win.

STATS AND NOTES

• Elon has won five straight games since a season-opening 42-31 loss at Vanderbilt. The Phoenix has won seven straight against FCS competition dating back to last year.

• Elon has won three consecutive games over the Tigers, its longest winning streak in series history.

• Head coach Tony Trisciani improved to 17-17 in his career.

• Elon has allowed just nine points (three field goals) in the second half against its five FCS opponents.

• The Phoenix defense has allowed just 11 second-half touchdowns in its 15 games against FCS opponents over the past two seasons.

• Towson's four turnovers matched the most caused by the Elon defense this season. The Phoenix also forced four turnovers against William & Mary on Sept. 24.

• Marcus Hillman registered his seventh career forced fumble, tying the Elon FCS record.

• Devonte Chandler doubled his career total with two forced fumbles, the most by a Phoenix defensive player since Hillman caused two against Appalachian State on Sept. 18, 2021.

• Bryson Daughtry caught six passes for 96 yards and a touchdown. The score marked the 11th of his career, tying him with Sean Jeffcoat for the eighth most in school history. Daughtry has scored a touchdown in four straight games.

• Jackson Parham hauled in seven passes for a career-high 152 yards. In the process, he moved past Rod Clark for the ninth most receiving yards in school history with 1,654.

• Elon had 170 yards after the catch, led by 84 from Jackson Parham.

• With his two made field goals, Skyler Davis surpassed Andrew Wilcox for the most makes in school history with 61.

• Elon controlled the ball for 37:38, while Towson had it for just 22:22. The Phoenix has won the time of possession battle in 5-of-6 games this fall (failed last week vs. Richmond) and 13-of-17 games over the past two seasons.

• Elon's 12 third-down conversions were a season high and its most since converting 12 against Maine on Oct. 9, 2021. The Phoenix went 9-for-12 on third downs in the first half.

• The Phoenix finished with a season-low 77 rushing yards, snapping its streak of games with at least 120 at five.

