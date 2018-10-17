ELON, N.C. – Elon University sophomore quarterback Davis Cheek will miss the rest of the 2018 season after suffering a knee injury, the university announced Tuesday.

Cheek's injury came in the first quarter of Elon's Oct. 13 game at Delaware. The injury will require surgery.

Cheek had started all 18 games since stepping on to campus at Elon and earned CAA Football Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2017.

This season, Cheek completed 79 of 120 passes for 1,018 yards and four touchdowns. Cheek was named to the CFPA FCS National Player of the Year watch list before the season.

The university expects sophomore Jalen Greene to take over at quarterback as the Phoenix host Richmond Saturday, Oct. 20.

