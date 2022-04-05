Elon University Men’s Basketball Coach Mike Schrage resigns

Mike Schrage went 33-52 at Elon, leading the Phoenix to the CAA championship game in 2021.

ELON, N.C. — Elon University is in search of a new men’s basketball head coach. The university said Mike Schrage has announced his resignation as head coach of the program.

“I would like to thank Mike for his three years leading our program,” Blank said. “Mike, his wife, Amanda, and their children have been great Elon supporters during their time at Elon and we wish them the best of luck. Although they have decided to move in a different direction, we are confident we have a foundation in place to continue to build a very successful program at Elon. This is a position that is extremely appealing, and I anticipate a strong pool of candidates.”

Schrage went 33-52 at Elon, leading the Phoenix to the CAA championship game in 2021. Elon defeated Towson, top-seeded James Madison and Hofstra over the course of three consecutive days. The Phoenix eventually lost to Drexel 63-56 in the finals.