Elon University names first-ever woman Athletic Director

ELON, North Carolina — Elon University made history Friday, as for the first time in the 134-year history of the university, they introduced their first-ever woman to set to serve as Athletic Director.

After an 11-year stint at the University of Miami in several different roles, Jennifer Strawely is the 20th Director of Athletics in Elon University history.

Strawley played collegiate softball at the University of Pennsylvania in the late 90s, before beginning her career in athletic administration.

Strawley, also worked at Columbia University in their athletics department before making the move to Miami, as well as serving many years as the NCAA's Director of Academic and Membership Affairs.

"I'm just incredibly humbled and excited to begin this next journey. I'm proud to be able to serve in this role. I think the most important piece is to have leaders that can set the course and establish a direction to continue to move this institution forward", Strawley went on to say.

Although Strwaley is focusing on the future, she understands the history she's helped make here at Elon.

In the Coastal Athletic Association (CAA), the conference that Elon calls home, four other women wear that title as well.

"I'm just excited to partner with those ladies as well as the other athletic directors in the CAA to continue to advance both academically and athletically. I've just been fortunate in my career to have had fantastic mentors that have helped shape who I am and position me. I hope in some small way I can set a small example for the next generation of women as they chase their dreams as well", Strawley said.