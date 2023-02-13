Elon's Max Mackinnon receives second straight Rookie of the Week accolade

This is the third CAA Rookie of the Week honor for Mackinnon this season, the second-most of any freshman in the league this year.

RICHMOND, Va. – For the second straight week, Max Mackinnon of the Elon University men's basketball team was named the Colonial Athletic Association Rookie of the Week as announced by the league office on Monday morning, Feb. 13.

Mackinnon garnered the weekly accolade after leading the Phoenix in scoring with 16.5 points per game and tying the team-lead in rebounds at 8.5 boards per contest. He also shot 53.8 percent (14-of-26) from the floor in the Phoenix's two games last week.

After scoring 11 points and pulling down eight rebounds at North Carolina A&T last Wednesday, the Brisbane, Australia, native scored 22 points and had a game-high nine rebounds in Elon's 66-55 victory over William & Mary last Saturday. Mackinnon went 9-for-15 from the field en route to his fourth 20-point performance of the season – the most for an Elon freshman since Hunter McIntosh had five in 2019-20. Mackinnon has scored in double figures in five straight games. He's averaging 16.4 points on 57.6 percent shooting (34-for-59) in that stretch.