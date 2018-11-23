GREENSBORO, N.C. – The Greensboro Swarm, the NBA G League affiliate of the Charlotte Hornets, lost to the Erie BayHawks, 133-116, on Friday at the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex.

Jaylen Barford had a team-high 25 points for Greensboro. Chinanu Onuaku added 22 points, eight rebounds, five assists and four blocks. Tyler Nelson (career-high 16 points), JP Macura (15 points) and Joe Chealey (13 points) were the Swarm’s other double-digit scorers.

Erie’s RJ Hunter had a game-high 40 points on 11-for-18 shooting, including five three-pointers. Terrence Jones had 33 points, 14 rebounds, eight assists and two steals in 33 minutes. Jordan Sibert led all reserves with his 22 points off the bench.

Greensboro held a halftime lead, 64-58, but the BayHawks shot at a 62 percent clip in the second half. Jones (23), Hunter (19) and Sibert (17) combined for 59 of Erie’s 75 points in the second half.

Both teams spent significant time at the free-throw line. Erie went 34-of-41 at the charity stripe while the Swarm was 26-for-40.

Greensboro returns to the Fieldhouse on Saturday at 7 p.m. against the Raptors 905.

© 2018 WFMY