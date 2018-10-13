GREENSBORO, N.C. (AP) - Yahia Aly made a 26-yard field goal with four seconds left, giving Florida A&M a 22-21 comeback win over North Carolina A&T on Saturday.

Florida A&M (5-2, 4-0 Mid-Eastern Athletic) trailed 21-6 at halftime after N.C. A&T's Lamar Raynard completed a 6-yard TD pass to Zachary Leslie with 91 seconds left before intermission. After the break, Azende Ray scored on a 5-yard run to reduce the Rattlers' deficit to 21-13.

Late in the fourth, Ryan Stanley completed an 11-yard pass to Chad Hunter, the 2-point conversion attempt failed and FAMU trailed by three. Florida A&M's defense forced the Aggies (5-2, 2-2) to punt. Stanley - who threw for 313 yards - led FAMU on a 13-play, 70-yard drive to set up Aly's game-winning kick.

The victory was the fourth straight for the Rattlers, their longest since a four-game winning streak in 2011.

Raynard led N.C. A&T with 248 yards passing and two scores and Leslie had 140 receiving yards and two touchdowns.

