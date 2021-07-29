"It was like a kid, I was super, super excited": Panthers' fans are back at training camp

The Carolina Panthers have 14 practices at Wofford College through August 19.

SPARTANBURG, S.C. — The Carolina Panthers are back at Wofford College for training camp in 2021, and so are the fans.

"It was like a kid," said Donnie Holland, who is a longtime Panthers' fan. "I'm super, super excited. As soon as I knew they were coming, we got online. We got the truck. We got the gear. We got up at 5:30 this morning. We wanted to be the first one here.”

It's an opportunity longtime Panthers' fan Donnie Holland couldn't miss, especially since the Panthers didn't have their usual camp last year in Spartanburg due to the pandemic.

“Wow, it feels home," said Holland. "It feels right. This is where they should be.”

COVID-19 is still forcing some changes. Even though fans can there, they can't get autographs or interact with players. Donnie still took the quick trop from Anderson South Carolina to get a first look at the 2021 team.

To see these guys in person you feel close to them you feel that bond you feel that connection. When you’re rooting for them you know he’s putting in the work here at practice when you’re cheering at home they can’t here you but today all our players know we’re here.

Holland said the Panthers have been a part of his family for the past 26 years, and always will be.

“Every Sunday without a doubt, in my home, it's Carolina football," said Holland.