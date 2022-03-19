No NCAA games Saturday in Greenville? No problem. Fans enjoy downtown festivities

Fans supporting all schools spend the afternoon in Greenville, even

GREENVILLE, S.C. — There were no NCAA Tournament games inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena Saturday. Second-round action continues Sunday.

While there was no basketball to watch in person, fans of the sports spent the day in downtown Greenville.

Fans supporting all teams playing in Greenville were out and about.

"It's just cool seeing all the Duke fans travel from all around and just seeing other fans too from other schools, and just experiencing this in general," said Brittani Carroll, who is a Duke graduate student who traveled to Greenville. "It's always really cool talking to other fans too, seeing where they're from and hearing their history with Duke too."

Some were enjoying other NCAA Tournament games going on across the country. Other fans were playing a game of knockout.

"This a great thing, especially for the community," said Keith Chism, who is a Duke fan from Greenville. "Everyone going through COVID for the past couple of years, and being able to come out here and just enjoy, laugh, smile, conversate with people, I think a lot of people miss that, the smack talk. At the end of the day, we just cheer for our team and love what we do."

Duke fans were a part of the festivities. They were enjoying the atmosphere and can't wait to support the Blue Devils in round two of the NCAA Tournament.



No. 2 Duke will take on No.7 Michigan State with a spot in the Sweet 16 on the line. The two head coaches, Duke's Mike Krzyzewski and Michigan State's Tom Izzo know each other well.

They're meeting up for the sixth time. Their programs have played each other 18 times.