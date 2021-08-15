Fan gets signed glove from Russell Henley at Wyndham Championship

GREENSBORO, N.C. — In the final round of the Wyndham Championship at Sedgefield Country Club, a ball almost hit a little girl.
Russell Henley, who was the leader heading into the final round, was on hole 12 when his ball dropped right in front of a fan named Ella. She is from Clayton North Carolina.
Ella described the moment.
"I was scared and I jumped back," said Ella, who almost got hit with a golf ball. "I almost fell forward. I thought I was going to fall and then I just got yanked back."
Afterwards, she got a signed golf glove from Henley.
The Wyndham Championship was the first time her and family have attended a PGA Tour event.