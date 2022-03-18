Duke fans watch the team practice ahead of NCAA Tournament

Fans came to see Coach K and his team practice before his final tournament.

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Duke hit the court inside Bon Secours Wellness Arena on Thursday ahead of its first-round NCAA Tournament matchup.

Duke is the No. 2 seed in the West Region and will play the No. 15 seed Cal State Fullerton Friday night.

Fans came before that, to see Duke practice, mainly to be in the presence of Coach Mike Krzyzewski before he retires. Many came by themselves to experience it.

"Just seeing a legend, just seeing the greatest to ever coach, I just kind of feel like as a fan, I get star struck just looking at him," said Nicholas Wood, who is a Duke fan.

Some fans will get to see him coach in the first round, like Wood. He found tickets to go while he was at practice.

Other fans won't get another chance to see him, so a few minutes watching practice meant everything to some, like Carmen Farrow.

"I obviously don't get very many chances to get around a legend, a goat," said Farrow, who is a Duke fan. "Just to be 8-10 feet away from him, even if he doesn't look my way, it's fine."

Whether you're in the seats during the game or not, Duke fans have one thing in common, they want a 6th National Championship.

"I know it would mean a lot to the fans because we're sad to see him go," said Maggie Blenky, who is a Duke fan. "I think he deserves a win. It's time."

"Literally been holding onto this shirt since 2015," said Farrow. "I'm ready to add 2022 to my collection. This one is kind of old. It has holes in it."