Fast's goal lifts Hurricanes past Islanders in overtime

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — Jesper Fast took a cross-ice pass from Jordan Staal and buried it past Ilya Sorokin at 5:03 of overtime to lift the Carolina Hurricanes past the New York Islanders 4-3 on Wednesday night, taking a 2-0 lead in their first-round playoff series.

Staal's pass came from the left side near the boards and found Fast loose on the right for the finish over Sorokin's pad, ending a game that had seen Carolina blow a two-goal lead before rallying to force overtime.

“We know how we have to play and we've been a team all year that will battle hard until that last buzzer goes,” said Jaccob Slavin, who scored the OT-forcing goal in at the 12:19 mark of the third period.

Paul Stastny and Stefan Noesen also scored for the Hurricanes, while Antti Raanta had 23 saves. But Carolina lost top-line forward Teuvo Teravainein to what coach Rod Brind'Amour said afterward was a broken hand on an uncalled slash late in the third period, which he said will require surgery and keep him out the rest of the series.

postgame interview with @Canes Paul Stastny after tonight's Game 2 win over the NY Islanders. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/HvDkpClGk5 — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) April 20, 2023

Kyle Palmieri, Mathew Barzal and Brock Nelson scored for the Islanders, and Sorokin finished with 32 saves. New York coach Lane Lambert was also irked by a late no-call when defenseman Scott Mayfield took an inadvertent high stick from Carolina's Jordan Martinook shortly before Fast's winning goal.

“Right now we just have to worry about the next game,” Lambert said.

The Hurricanes took the series opener Monday night, scoring twice with the man advantage — their first multi-goal game on the power play since early March — before the teams shared a scoreless 37-minute grind to the horn in Carolina's 2-1 win.

This time, Carolina grabbed an early lead on Stastny's deflection from the top of the crease then pushed ahead 2-0 on a bouncing own-goal off the stick of the Islanders' Sebastian Aho, coming off Noesen's dump-in on a power play.

Yet the Islanders responded with three straight goals, including Barzal — who missed the last 23 regular-season games with a lower-body injury — converting a bad open-ice turnover from Brady Skjei by turning around Brett Pesce and whipping the puck past Raanta in the final minute of the second.

Nelson made it 3-2 when he took a pass ahead from Palmieri, got past Martin Necas and beat Raanta from the left side at 9:18 of the third. Slavin answered from a steep left-corner angle roughly three minutes later, bouncing the puck off the right side of Sorokin's helmet and inside the far post to ultimately send it to overtime.

UP NEXT

The series shifts to New York for two games, starting with Game 3 on Friday.

Postgame Notes Courtesy of the Carolina Hurricanes

BONUS HOCKEY The Hurricanes played their first overtime game of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs tonight, marking the 45th playoff overtime game in franchise history. With Jesper Fast scoring the first overtime winner of his postseason career after just 5:03, Hartford/Carolina has now earned a 28-17 record in postseason overtime games, including a 15-8 record on home ice and a 6-2 record in the second game of a series. The Hurricanes won their only playoff overtime contest last season (ECSR G1 vs. NYR), and they have now won five straight postseason overtime games dating back to Game 5 of the 2021 First Round vs. NSH. Carolina’s last six playoff overtime goals have all come in the opening six minutes of the extra frame dating back to Game 1 of the 2019 Second Round at NYI, and with the primary assist on the winner tonight, Jordan Staal has now factored on four of those six tallies (3g, 1a).

RODDY POSITIVITY Rod Brind’Amour has now led the Hurricanes to a 26-24 playoff record since taking over as head coach in 2018-19, and his 26 postseason victories have passed Paul Maurice (1995-03, 2008-11: 25-28) for the most by any head coach in franchise history. He has now played or coached in 65 of Carolina’s 67 postseason wins (97.0%) since relocation, and he was in the lineup for 23 of Maurice’s 25 playoff wins.

HOME COOKIN’ With tonight’s win, the Hurricanes improved to 41-25 as the home team in the playoffs since 1998, with the third-highest home win percentage (.621) of any team over that span. Carolina is 9-1 on home ice over the last two postseasons, and the team has earned a 17-6 playoff record at PNC Arena since 2019. With the Bruins losing to the Panthers tonight, the Hurricanes became the only NHL team to take a 2-0 series lead on home ice during this playoff round, as the six other higher-seeded teams all lost Game 1 at home. Antti Raanta made 23 saves in net tonight, and he has now posted an 8-0 record, 1.36 goals-against average, .950 save percentage and one shutout in 10 home postseason appearances with Carolina, and his last home regulation loss (regular season or playoffs) came against DET on 4/14/22.

HERE TO ASSIST Jaccob Slavin recorded two points (1g, 1a) tonight for his ninth career playoff multi-point game, three more than any other defenseman in franchise history and tied with Ron Francis (1981-91, 1998-04) for the second-most in franchise postseason history (Sebastian Aho, 2016-23: 12). Slavin’s assist also marked his 24th career helper in the playoffs, tied with Eric Staal (2003-16) for the third-most in franchise history behind only Aho (29) and Francis (25). Slavin has earned 20 of his 24 postseason assists in the opening round of the playoffs (also 2019 First Round vs. WSH: 9a, 2020 Qualifying Round vs. NYR: 1a, 2021 First Round vs. NSH: 3a, 2022 First Round vs. BOS: 6a), and his nine assists against the Capitals in 2019 set the franchise record for assists in a single postseason series.

FEEL THE BURN Brent Burns registered two assists tonight for the 18th multi-point game and 10th multi-assist game of his playoff career. He has posted four assists through two games in this series (4/17-4/19), becoming the third Whalers/Hurricanes skater and second defenseman to record as many points through his first two playoff games with the franchise (also Eric Staal, ECQF G1-2: 4a; Tony DeAngelo, 2022 ECFR G1-2: 4a). Burns’ 18 postseason multi-point outings are tied with Kris Letang (PIT) for the second-most of any active NHL blueliner, behind only Victor Hedman (24), and his three career playoff overtime assists trail only Erik Karlsson (OTT/SJS: 4) for the most of any active defenseman.

POWER TRIP Stefan Noesen scored on the power play tonight, giving him two goals on the man-advantage in as many playoff games with Carolina (4/17-4/19). He has become the eighth player in franchise history to score two goals in his first two postseason games with the Whalers/Hurricanes, and the first to score both on the power play. Noesen has already doubled his career playoff goal total entering this season, as he scored one goal in his four previous postseason appearances with NJD in 2017- 18. Carolina has scored three power-play goals through two games in this series, matching the team’s total over its final 11 regular-season contests (3/26-4/13: 3-for-31).

SAINT PAUL Paul Stastny opened the scoring tonight, marking his first playoff point with Carolina. He has now scored 27 career postseason goals and trails only Jordan Staal (33) in that category among active Hurricanes skaters. Stastny has now scored a playoff goal for five different NHL franchises (also COL: 8, STL: 6, WPG: 7, VGK: 5), joining Pat Maroon (ANA, EDM, NJD, STL, TBL) and Erik Haula (MIN, VGK, FLA, NSH, BOS) as just the third active player to accomplish the feat. He scored nine goals during the regular season, and his first regular-season goal with Carolina also came against the Islanders, standing as the game winner in a 3-0 victory at UBS Arena on 12/10.

GAME TWO With tonight’s win, the Hurricanes are now 15-14 all-time in the second game of a best-of-seven series, with an 11-3 home record in those contests. Carolina is 8-2 in best-of-seven series when taking a 2-0 series lead (6-2 in such series starting at home) and 5-6 in best-of-seven series when tied 1-1 after two games (3-1 in such series starting at home). The Hurricanes have won the first game of a best-of-seven series seven times since 2006, and they have now taken a 2-0 lead in each of those seven series, winning six of them.