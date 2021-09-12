"For him to be playing this year, it would be very special for me": Father and son compete for state title together

Dudley Head Coach Steven Davis is hoping to win his first state title with his son on the roster.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Dudley has won 6 state championship titles.

Coach Steven Davis has won 4 of them.

There's no doubt, championship games are special and winning championship games is even more special.

“We haven’t been there since 2016, so it definitely feels good to get back," said Steven Davis, who is Dudley's Head Football Coach.

This year could be even more special, Coach Davis could win a title with his son on the roster, Steven Davis II, better known as Deuce.

“He’s been on the sidelines for the other ones as a ball boy, as a little boy," said Coach Davis. "For him to be playing this year, it would be very special for me.”

Coach said he doesn't treat him any different than the rest of the guys.

"At home. I'm dad," said Coach Davis. "On the field, I'm coach. I tell him you have to work for everything you get."

"He’s one of the best dad’s I think I could have," said Deuce.

Come Friday night, the two hope to leave Chapel Hill with a championship, together.

"It's an honor to do it with my son," said Coach Davis.

"It’s the perfect scenario for me," said Deuce. "That’s the best way I could go out my senior year."

"I’ll be proud both ways being his coach, but so proud of him as a father, just to watch him grow and he's doing good in school," said Coach Davis.

Win or lose, Coach Davis is proud of his son.