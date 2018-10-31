COLORADO SPRING, C.O. -- FIBA World Cup Qualifying will return to the Fieldhouse at the Greensboro Coliseum Complex in February, USA Basketball and the Greensboro Swarm announced Tuesday.

The Fieldhouse will be the site of the USA World Cup Qualifying team's second-round home games against Panama on Feb. 22 and Feb. 25. at 7 p.m.

The USA last played a qualifying game in Greensboro when it defeated Mexico on Nov. 26, 2017.

Tickets for the two games go on sale Friday, Nov. 2, on the Ticketmaster website. You can also buy them at the Greensboro Coliseum box office and through Ticketmaster's charge-by-phone system at 1-800-745-3000.

For more information, visit the USA Basketball website.

