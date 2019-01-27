GREENSBORO, N.C. — Coach Wes Miller and the UNC Greensboro Spartans were back on the hardwood Saturday, taking on conference foe Mercer.

Since losing to Wofford on January 10, the Spartans have now put together a five-game win streak after an 88-81 victory against Mercer. This is the third time this season the Spartans have had a winning streak of at least five games.

The Spartans outscored the Bears 45-33 in the first half, and limited Mercer to 30 percent shooting from the field. In the second half, the Bears went on a late 8-0 run to cut the Spartan lead to 10 with 3:25 remaining.

Strong defense and solid late-game free throw shooting did come in handy for the Spartans as they fought off the late surge from the Bears in route to the victory.

Sophomore guard Isaiah Miller finished with a game-high 22 points and sharpshooting senior Francisco Alonso finished the game with 14.

The Spartans will play their third straight home game Thursday night when they host VMI at Greensboro Coliseum. Tip-off is scheduled for 7 p.m.

