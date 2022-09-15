x
FISU visits Greensboro Coliseum

FISU's visit is a part of the U.S' bid for the 2027 World University Games.
Credit: Greensboro Coliseum
This is what the name change would look like if the Greensboro Coliseum is renamed.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — The International University Sports Federation (FISU) is set to visit the Greensboro Coliseum on Sunday.

FISU is a global institution that governs the World University Games, the biggest event for college athletes.

Sunday's visit is a part of the U.S' bid for the 2027 World University Games. Central North Carolina is featured as their Host City Partner.

Earlier this year, Chungcheong (Republic of Korea) and North Carolina were named finalists to host the 2027 Summer World University Games.

North Carolina cities in the Triangle and the Triad are included in the bid to host the Summer World University Games.

