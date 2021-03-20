Florida State cold from deep, outlasts UNCG in NCAA tourney

UNC Greensboro falls short against Florida State. Final score: 64-54

INDIANAPOLIS — Raiquan Gray scored 17 points and No. 4 seed Florida State began what it hopes is another deep NCAA Tournament run under coach Leonard Hamilton, holding off 13th-seeded UNC Greensboro 64-54 in the East Region.

The Seminoles reached the Elite Eight and the Sweet 16 in the previous two tournaments. They allowed the Spartans to hang around deep into the second half thanks to an uneven offensive performance.

Florida State went 0 for 9 from 3-point range, winning a game without a made 3 for the first time since February 2018.