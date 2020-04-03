ATLANTA — The 7-time NASCAR Cup Series champion Jimmie Johnson will play a major role in the pre-race festivities for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500.

Johnson will be the grand marshal at the race on March 15.

Once the field of starters for the Folds of Honor QuikTrip 500 have strapped into their cars, Johnson will be the one to give the command to start engines from the cockpit of his No. 48 Chevrolet.

Johnson is making his final start at Atlanta Motor Speedway as a full-time NASCAR Cup Series competitor. When the 500-mile race begins, he will try to pursue his sixth victory on the historic 1.54-mile oval.

Atlanta Motor Speedway

Officials at the speedway said Johnson’s five victories at AMS are the most among active drivers.

Another treat will come from the "Voices of Service". The group, who was featured on the hit show "America's Got Talent", will sing the national anthem. The quartet is made up of veterans and active service members. According to AGT's website, they were on Season 14 of the show and made it to the Finals.

For details about the race, visit AMS' website.

