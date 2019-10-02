ATLANTA — It's hard to forget the image of Derrian Brown running in a kelly green uniform, representing the very best of Buford football uniform, while being chased in an often-futile pursuit.

During his brilliant senior campaign with the Wolves, which led to a No. 12 national ranking among running backs (source: Rivals.com), Brown demonstrated a supreme knack for scoring in short-yardage situations, breaking off long runs between the tackles and stealthily squaring his shoulders when racing along the sidelines.

The versatility and athleticism for catching the ball or stopping on a dime were similarly stellar.

Almost uncanny.

Put it all together, and Brown had the makings of a future college standout (4-star prospect), the proverbial gift that keeps on giving for the University of Texas.

However, things changed for the worse after football season concluded, when Brown incurred a blood clot in his brain and required emergency surgery at a local hospital.

Earlier this week, doctors removed a ventilator from Brown, which will hopefully lead to positive aspects of the student-athlete's recovery, according to Texas head coach Tom Herman.

"(Brown) still has a battery of tests to figure out exactly what his ailment is," Herman told the Hook 'Em Horns Web site, covering Longhorns athletics.

"It would probably be premature to assume anything. The family does want everyone to know that he is getting better every day. He is moving all of his extremities."

CLICK HERE FOR DERRIAN BROWN'S GO-FUND-ME PAGE

Time will tell on whether Brown (1,897 rushing yard, 27 TDs last fall) can play football again; but that's a down-the-road concern.

Right now, the focus lies with Brown getting the proper medical attention.

As such, the University of Texas has garnered NCAA-compliance approval for an online fundraiser, benefiting Brown's rehabilitation efforts.

Brown's GoFundMe page, which originally had a target goal of $80,000, has received nearly $60,000 in online donations.