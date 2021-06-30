Carolina Panthers announce training camp schedule

In addition to practices in Spartanburg, the Panthers will return to Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 6 for the team's annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have announced their training camp schedule for the 2021 season. The team will be back at Wofford College for preseason preparations on July 28.

The Panthers are scheduled to hold 14 practices that are free and open to the public at Wofford before breaking camp on Aug. 19.

In addition to open practices in Spartanburg, the Panthers will return to Charlotte on Friday, Aug. 6 for the team's annual Fan Fest at Bank of America Stadium.

After Fan Fest, the Baltimore Ravens will visit Charlotte for two joint practices on Aug. 18-19 prior to their Aug. 21 preseason game.

Proof of vaccination and face coverings are not required to attend training camp and fans who wish to attend practice are required to register through the Training Camp Central page or the training camp hub in the Panthers app, the team's website said.

More information on dates, times and event information can be found on the team's website announcement.