CHARLOTTE, N.C. — For the first time in school history, the Charlotte 49ers are bowl eligible.

With a 24-13 victory over visiting Marshall, the 49ers won a program-record 6th game, making them a candidate for a postseason bowl game.

At one point down 10-0, Charlotte outscored the Thundering Herd 24-3 over the remainder of the contest under first-year coach Will Healy.

The defining moment came on a touchdown heave from Chris Reynolds to Victor Tucker for a fourth-down touchdown late in the fourth quarter.

Charlotte (6-5) finishes the regular season next Saturday at Old Dominion.

