Colts-Bills Playoff Game Blog: Bills lead 14-10 at halftime

ORCHARD PARK, N.Y. — Halftime stats

Colts QB Philip Rivers is 13/19 with 167 yards. Bills QB Josh Allen is 11/16 with 138 yards.

Colts RB Jonathan Taylor has 40 yards in 14 carries. Bills QB has 43 yards in six carries.

Colts WR Michael Pittman Jr. has 91 yards in four catches, WR T.Y. Hilton has 32 yards in two catches and TE Mo Alie-Cox has 16 yards in one catch.

Second quarter

2:34 p.m. — Bills lead the Colts 14-10 at the end of the first half. Bills will get the ball back to start the third quarter.

2:32 p.m. — Bills QB Josh Allen runs the ball to score touchdown. Bills lead 14-10 with 0:14 remaining in the second quarter.

2:29 p.m. — Colts CB Isaiah Rodgers nearly intercepts Bills QB Josh Allen's pass in the end zone but is called incomplete after review.

2:28 p.m. — Bills go for it on fourth-and-goal, but Colts DE Kemeko Turay steps offsides to give Bills first-and-10.

2:14 p.m. — Colts go for it on fourth-and-goal but pass is incomplete to WR Michael Pittman Jr. Bills take over at their own 4-yard line with 1:46 remaining in second quarter.

Run. The. Ball. Best offensive Line. Use it. — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 9, 2021

2:11 p.m. — Colts at third-and-goal at 2-minute warning. Colts lead Bills 10-7.

2:09 p.m. — TE Mo Alie-Cox catches pass on third-and-2 to get first down inside the 5-yard line.

2:07 p.m. — WR Michael Pittman Jr. catches pass and gains 31 yards. Colts have ball at Bills' 28-yard line.

2:04 p.m. — Colts defense forces Bills to punt after quick possession. Colts have ball at their own 41-yard line with 6:08 remaining in the second quarter.

1:57 p.m. — RB Jonathan Taylor scores touchdown. Colts lead 10-7. 8:07 remaining in second quarter.

1:54 p.m. — Philip Rivers throws to RB Jonathan Taylor for a 6-yard gain on third-and-4 to keep the drive alive.

1:48 p.m. — Bills go three-and-out, forced to punt. Colts get the ball back at their own 34-yard line.13:34 remaining in second quarter.

The Maniac slams the door. 😈



📺 CBS pic.twitter.com/QWQ4LaiPOk — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 9, 2021

First quarter

1:44 p.m. — First quarter ends. Bills lead 7-3 and have the ball at their own 13-yard line.

1:42 p.m. — Colts punt to Bills after four-play, 11-yard drive.

1:34 p.m. — Bills quickly respond with eight-play, 85-yard drive to score touchdown. Bills lead 7-3. 1:49 remaining in first quarter.

Josh Allen is the real deal. Play looked dead—turns it into a TD. 7-3 #Bills take the lead. That drive is exactly why today has to be touchdowns, not field goals for the #Colts. — Taylor Tannebaum (@TaylorTannebaum) January 9, 2021

1:25 p.m. — Rodrigo Blankenship kicks 30-yard field goal. Colts lead 3-0 with 5:29 remaining in first quarter.

1:22 p.m. — Colts get big first down on third-and-6 at their own 40-yard line. Philip Rivers pass to T.Y. Hilton is a gain of 23 yards.

1:17 p.m. — Colts defense stops Bills on their first offensive possession. Colts get ball back at their own 36-yard line. 9:16 remaining in the first quarter.

Way to flip the field #ColtsNation — dave calabro (@calabro13sports) January 9, 2021

1:14 p.m. — Colts punt on first possession after making it to the Bills' 39-yard line. Bills will begin at their own 3-yard line.

1:05 p.m. — Bills won the coin toss, but chose to defer to the second half.

12:30 p.m. — 13News sports director Dave Calabro shares his final thoughts ahead of the kickoff.

12 p.m. — Colts list their inactive players for today's NFL wild card game, with All-Pro DeForest Buckner and Khari Willis available to play.

DeForest Buckner and Khari Willis are active for #INDvsBUF. pic.twitter.com/3gL6i7WuMo — Indianapolis Colts (@Colts) January 9, 2021

The weather forecast for the game is sunny and cold, with highs in the 30s.

