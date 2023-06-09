Duke quarterback’s request for homework extension denied after Clemson upset

Everything went Riley Leonard's way in Duke's 28-7 win over Clemson Monday night, so he decided to push his luck with a professor.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DURHAM, N.C. — A hilarious sequence of events for one Duke football player.

As you know the Blue Devils knocked the Clemson Tiger in an upset victory Monday night.

While it was a celebration for fans and students, after the game, something else was on quarterback Riley Leonard’s mind.

You see while he did have a job to do on the field —you've got to remember he's a student athlete too.

"Professor Taylor, if you're seeing this, please let me turn in my homework late because it's due tonight at 12," Leonard said after the game.

Professor Donald Taylor definitely saw it. And that's bad news for Leonard.

Check out the video ACC digital network posted on X.

Sorry @rileyleonard13_ ,



We tried! 😞



However, you are STILL A LEGEND! 😈



Now go study! 📚 pic.twitter.com/CpEdTmhQjX — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) September 5, 2023

The acc posted this video apologizing after the failed extension request, calling Leonard a legend and telling him to go study.

There's a life lesson in this —always do your homework when it's due.

MORE WAYS TO GET WFMY NEWS 2

Subscribe to our daily newsletter Let’s Get 2 It!

Download the WFMY News 2 APP from your Apple or Google Play store.

ADD THE WFMY+ APP TO YOUR STREAMING DEVICE

ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or search for WFMY.

Amazon Fire TV: Search for WFMY to find the free app to add to your account. You can also add the app directly to your Fire TV through your Amazon account.

Stay connected to local, national, and breaking news: Download the WFMY News 2 app.