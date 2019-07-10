CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers won their 3rd straight game at home against the Jacksonville Jaguars and one special fan had a chance to witness it.

Timothy Johnson from Asheboro won WFMY News 2 Panthers Puzzle. His prize was a set of Jacksonville Jaguars vs Carolina Panthers tickets inside Bank of America Stadium.

Johnson said it was on his bucket list to see a game.

This is one of the best days of my life right here," said Johnson. "This has been on my bucket list to come to an NFL game all my life and I get to see the home team."

The Carolina Panthers won the game 34-27.