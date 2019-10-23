NORFOLK, Va. — The Mid-Eastern Athletic Conference (MEAC) has announced a fine levied against North Carolina A&T State head football coach Sam Washington for public comments critical of officials following the Aggies’ 34-31 overtime loss to Florida A&M on Sunday.

Per conference policy (Chapter 3.5.9 in the Constitution & By-Laws), members of the coaching staffs, student-athletes or other representatives of participating institutions shall not make public statements critical of officiating in any MEAC contests or events.

First-time offenders are fined $500. A second offense comes with a $1,000 fine, and a third offense results in a $2,000 fine for the institution.

The Aggies are 4-2 on the season, and will host (1-6) Howard for Homecoming this Saturday, October 26.