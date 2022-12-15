Head Football Coach, Sam Washington, parts ways with NC A&T

Sam Washington has coached at the collegiate level for 35 years at multiple colleges and universities, including 13 years over two stints at A&T.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Head Football Coach Sam Washington and North Carolina A&T are going their separate ways as of Thursday night, according to athletic officials.

62-year-old Sam Washington has coached on a collegiate level for more than three decades at multiple colleges and universities. He's been at NC A&T for 13 years over two stints.

Washington's coaching career followed four seasons in the NFL, where he played defensive back for the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals.

Aggies finished 7-4 and 4-1 in the Big South Conference in Washington's final season. However, they lost the conference championship to Gardner-Webb University in their last game.

"We want to sincerely thank Coach Washington for the commitment, contributions, and successes he brought to our program over the past 12 years, five as our head coach and seven as our defensive coordinator," Intercollegiate Athletics Director Earl Hilton III said. "We wish him the very best in his future endeavors."