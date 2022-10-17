Former Greensboro football player helps upset top-ranked Alabama

Former Dudley High School athlete Hendon Hooker helped lead Tennessee to an upset win over the Alabama Crimson Tide football team.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

GREENSBORO, N.C. — By now you've seen or heard about the Tennessee upset win with the top-ranking Alabama football team.

Alabama lost over the weekend to the Tennessee volunteers.

In a shocking upset, Tennessee was able to kick a field goal as the clock ran out to win the game and they were led by quarterback Hendon Hooker.

Now, if this name sounds familiar, it's because Hooker actually is a Dudley alum.

He played football there from 2014 to 2018, accounting for more than 100 touchdowns.

So, he's now continuing his career down in Knoxville.

Hooker and the volunteers beat Alabama 52 to 49.

He threw for 385 yards and 5 touchdowns, besting last year's Heisman winner Bryce Young.

He talked about it after the game.

"We came here to do a job. 100 percent,” Hooker said. “Guy's playing at an unbelievable effort. That makes us go 22.”

The volunteers are now 6 and 0 and they are looking to make the college football playoff with Hooker.