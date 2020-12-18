Wake Forest Football home game canceled due to COVID-19

This weekend's home game between Wake Forest University and Florida State is canceled after Seminoles players test positive for COVID-19.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Saturday’s Wake Forest versus Florida State football game at Truist Field has been canceled due to recent COVID-19 cases and subsequent contact tracing within the Seminoles football program.

Demon Deacons Head Coach Dave Clawson said he is disappointed that the team will not be able to compete this weekend and honor the outstanding senior class.

"This has been a difficult month for our program, but I am proud of how our student-athletes have persevered through all the adversity that they have faced," he said.

Wake Forest Director of Athletics John Currie said he got a call from Florida State Athletic Director David Coburn to let him know that the Seminoles would not be able to make the trip to Winston-Salem for Saturday’s game after Friday’s test results further depleted their roster.

WFU plans to stream Friday night's virtual pep rally on YouTube and social media. The pep rally will feature WFU's Senior Day ceremony live from Truist Field beginning at 6:15 p.m. The event will conclude with a special holiday-themed fireworks display over Truist Field.