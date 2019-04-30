WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Wake Forest head football coach Dave Clawson has signed a long-term contract extension to remain the head coach of the Demon Deacons through the 2026 season.

Director of Athletics Ron Wellman made the announcement today.

“I am excited to know that Dave Clawson will be the football coach at Wake Forest for a long, long time,” said Wellman. “Our desire is for him to finish his coaching career at Wake Forest and we have every reason to believe that will be the case.

“Dave has done a superb job in managing all aspects of our football program and the future of the team is extremely bright with his leadership.”

"I'm honored to receive a long-term contract and want to express my appreciation to President Hatch and our Board of Trustees,” said Clawson. “I am especially grateful to Ron Wellman, who hired me and helped our program to unprecedented success the last three years. I'm also excited that John Currie is returning to Wake Forest as the new director of athletics. He will be a catalyst in building on our momentum moving forward.

“Wake Forest is making a significant commitment to personnel, resources and facilities that will benefit the entire program and position us to remain successful. Our staff is thankful and determined to continue being a perennial bowl team with the goal of competing for championships."

Clawson has compiled a 28-35 record in five seasons at Wake Forest including a 22-17 mark over the last three years. The Demon Deacons have won a bowl game in three consecutive seasons for the first time in school history. Clawson’s 28 wins through his first five seasons are the most-ever by a Wake Forest football coach through their first five years.

Clawson’s three bowl victories tie the school record for bowl wins by a Demon Deacon head coach.

Wake Forest has posted its two-most prolific offensive seasons in school history in the last two seasons. The 2017 team set the school record for total offense yards with 6,055 and points scored with 459. The 2018 season marked the second-most total offense yards with 5,847 and second-highest point total with 427.

Clawson will enter his 20th season as a collegiate head coach in 2019 with a career record of 118-115. His 118 victories rank him 16th in career wins among active Division I FBS head coaches.