Could "Footgolf" be the next big Triad sport?

GREENSBORO, N.C. — What do soccer and golf have in common? Nothing...unless you play the groundbreaking sport called "Footgolf".

Greensboro Parks and Recreation Athletics Superintendent Austin Homan says they're swamped with reservations for the new sport.

"So Footgolf is truly a combination of soccer and golf. You tee off by kicking the soccer ball and you count your strokes just like golf. The "hole" is not a traditional golf hole it is actually two plates spaced so that if you kick the ball at it the ball gets wedged and that is a score," said Harris

"We didn't know how this would go but we can hardly fulfill all the requests to reserve a spot at Gillespie Park where we are holding the event. This may actually be the next big thing in Triad sports."