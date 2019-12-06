GREENSBORO, N.C – Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, leads the first round of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T after a consistent string of birdies to start out his day. Ford fired the low round of the day carding a 6-under-par 64.

This is the 18th anniversary of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T, an event that has been hosted at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship. The tournament has had notable past champions such as Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Webb Simpson. The field this year includes several of the top juniors in the nation including No. 1 ranked Karl Vilips.

Ford started his round with a string of birdies in his first five holes and added another birdie on hole 8 to fire 6-under-par 29 on the front nine. With two bogies and an eagle on the back nine, Ford finished at 6-under-par 64. This is Ford’s first Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T and earlier this year he finished in the top-three in both the Vaughn Taylor Championship presented by James Hardie and the Callaway Golf / Ollie Schniederjans Junior Classic presented by UHY LLP CPA's.

“I feel pretty good going into the rest of the tournament,” said Ford. “I just need to go out there tomorrow, play golf, and see what happens.”

Jeewon Park of (South Korea) Lake Mary, Florida, is just two shots back after finishing the day with a 4-under-par 66. Park carded a bogey free front nine with a string of five birdies in-a-row while also adding another on the back. The AJGA Rolex Junior All-American is currently verbally committed to Arizona State University.

Kuangyu Chen of (Australia) Shenzhen, China and Wells Williams of West Point, Mississippi are both sitting three shots back after firing 3-under-par 67. Chen recorded five birdies on the day and one eagle while Williams carded four birdies. This is both their first time competing in the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T.