GREENSBORO, N.C. – Maxwell Ford of Peachtree Corners, Georgia, continues his lead after the third round at the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T. Ford holds a three-stroke lead going into the final round of the tournament.

This is the 18th anniversary of the Wyndham Invitational presented by BB&T, an event that has been hosted at Sedgefield Country Club, home of the PGA Tour’s Wyndham Championship. The tournament has had notable past champions such as Justin Thomas, Patrick Reed, Brooks Koepka, and Webb Simpson. The field this year includes several of the top juniors in the nation including No. 1 ranked Karl Vilips.

Ford carded a steady front-nine with two birdies to shoot one-under-par 31. The rising junior added another birdie on the back-nine to finish the third-round at 2-over-par 72. Ford holds a three-stroke lead going into the final round at 6-under-par 202. This would be his first AJGA invitational win if he stays atop the leaderboard on Friday.

Brett Roberts of Coral Springs, Florida and Benjamin James of Milford, Connecticut are T2 at 3-under-par 207 for the tournament. Roberts recorded 3-over-par 73 to maintain his position in second place going into the final day. James carded five birdies on the day to shoot 2-under-par 68 and climb up the leaderboard.

Brian Ma of Milpitas, California and Nicholas Dunlap of Greer, South Carolina are T4 at 2-under-par 208 going into the final round of the tournament. Ma recorded five birdies to end the day at 1-under-par 69. Dunlap finished the day strong making a hole-in-one on No. 16 to fire 3-under-par 67.

Final-round tee times will begin at 7:00 a.m. and will run until 9:45 a.m. off of No. 1 at Sedgefield Country Club – Ross Course.