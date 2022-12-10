Former Charlotte Bobcats player arrested for hitting son at airport

Ben Gordon, 39, is charged with assaulting his son, whom authorities say has a restraining order against the former basketball player.

Example video title will go here for this video

NEW YORK — A former NBA 1st round pick is facing charges after police say he assaulted his son and officers at an airport.

Ben Gordon, who played in the NBA as a shooting guard from 2004 to 2015, was arrested on Monday at the LaGuardia Airport in New York. Gordon is accused of striking his son near a ticket counter.

Witnesses told police Gordon punched his son several times after he dropped a book. Investigators learned that Gordon's son has a restraining order against him.

Gordon then assaulted two officers while he was being arrested, according to a police report.

Gordon was taken into custody by the New York Police Department and charged with assault, resisting arrest, contempt, and child endangerment.

After being booked, Gordon posted bond and was released from jail. Gordon's next court date is scheduled for Friday.

Gordon played for the Charlotte Bobcats from 2012 to 2014. He averaged 10 points per game during his two seasons in Charlotte. The team switched to the Charlotte Hornets shortly after his departure from the team.

Gordon is best known for his time with the Chicago Bulls from 2004 to 2009 where he earned the NBA Sixth Man of the Year award and qualified for the NBA All-Rookie Team in 2005. He also played with the Detroit Pistons and Orlando Magic.

MORE ON WCNC

Locked On is the leading podcast network for local sports and is owned by WCNC Charlotte's parent company TEGNA.

Listen to Locked On here.