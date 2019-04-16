Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kenneth Tippins Sr. was sentenced to 151 months in prison last week, reportedly after pleading guilty to one count of possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, according to the U.S. attorney's office for the Middle District of Georgia.

Tippins, whose seven-year NFL career included six seasons with the Falcons (1990-95), will also have three years of supervisory release, after his prison sentence concludes.

According to WALB-TV in Albany, the judge presiding over the case characterized Tippins (three previous drug convictions) as a "career offender."

Assuming Tippins serves his full term, he wouldn't be released from prison until after his 64th birthday; with the three subsequent years of supervision, that would put the Adel, Ga. native under police observation until age 67.

Tippins (two career interceptions with the Falcons) had been arrested on felony drug charges (intent to distribute cocaine) in March 2008 and sentenced to 10 years in prison sometime in 2009.

However, Tippins reportedly served just one-plus year of time.

