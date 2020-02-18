According to Senior NFL Insider with ESPN, Adam Schefter, former Panthers Tight End Greg Olsen is now signing a one-year contract with the Seattle Seahawks.

"Former Panthers’ TE Greg Olsen is signing a one-year, $7 million deal that includes $5.5M gtd with the Seahawks, per source," Schefter tweeted. "Olsen visited and negotiated with Buffalo, Seattle and Washington but felt most comfortable with the Seahawks."

