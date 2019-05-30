WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Former Wake Forest head volleyball coach Heather Kahl Holmes has died, the university announced Wednesday.

Holmes coached at Wake Forest from 2005 to 2012 and led the Demon Deacons to 108 wins, which is the most in program history.

In 2012, Holmes was diagnosed with breast cancer but continued to coach the team while receiving treatment throughout the season. In 2014, the university honored Holmes with the Pete Moffitt Courage Award because of her bravery throughout her battle with cancer.

Holmes is survived by her husband Michael, a former Wake Forest baseball player, and their 7-year-old son Landon.

There will be a celebration of life for Holmes at Wait Chapel on the Wake Forest University campus June 11.

