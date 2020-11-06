Forsyth County football coaches come together to fight racism

Forsyth County coaches met with Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to learn how to interact with police officers. They plan to educate their players.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Forsyth County football coaches met up with Forsyth County Sheriff Bobby Kimbrough to talk about ways to fight racism. 11 coaches came to Vintage Sofa Bar to have the conversation on Thursday morning.

Coaches said they want to show they care and want to make a difference in unifying the community.

"It's huge," said Tiesaun Brown who is the head football coach for Mount Tabor High School. "It really shows the community, those guys, and all of us strong-minded leaders, those guys can come together. That's the message."

Coaches said Sheriff Kimbrough gave them tips about traffic stops and how to interact with police officers.

"I have one daughter and about 130 guys who show up every fall, that I love and want nothing to happen to, so whatever we can do to help them and let them go be better husbands, fathers, positive people in our community, that's what we're trying to do," said Adrian Snow, who is the head football coach at West Forsyth High School.

It's very important," said Antwon Stevenson, who is the head football coach at Glenn High School. "We do coach, but we take an interest in our players. We want those guys to have a good life and grow up and be good citizens."