Founding Panthers owner Jerry Richardson dead at 86

Richardson's family said he died peacefully in his Charlotte home Wednesday night.

GREENSBORO, N.C. — Former owner of The Carolina Panthers Jerome Johnson Richardson died at 86, his family wrote in a statement.

He died peacefully Wednesday night at his Charlotte home at 86. 

Richardson was the founding owner of the Panthers NFL Franchise, a business leader, and a philanthropist. 

Statement from Panthers Owners David and Nicole Tepper: 

"Jerry Richardson's contributions to professional football in the Carolinas are historic. With the arrival of the Panthers in 1995, he changed the landscape of sports in the region and gave the NFL fans here a team to call their own. He was incredibly gracious to me when I purchased the team, and for that I am thankful. Nicole and I extend our deepest condolences to Rosalind, the entire Richardson family, and their loved ones. We wish them much peace and comfort."

