VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!

Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 7.

The games you can vote for this week are:

McMichael vs. Morehead

Oak Grove vs. North Davidson

West Forsyth vs. Reagan

North Forsyth vs. Walkertown

Northern Guilford vs. NW Guilford

