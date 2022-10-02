VOTE NOW | Friday Football Fever Game of the Week Oct. 7

GREENSBORO, N.C. — From the touchdowns to school rivalries, halftime shows, and more - Friday Football Fever is back!
Make your voice heard and show your school pride by voting in WFMY News 2's Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for October 7.
The games you can vote for this week are:
- McMichael vs. Morehead
- Oak Grove vs. North Davidson
- West Forsyth vs. Reagan
- North Forsyth vs. Walkertown
- Northern Guilford vs. NW Guilford
