GAME DAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers vs. New Orleans Saints

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers are set to faceoff against the New Orleans Saints Sunday at 1 p.m.

We'll be updating this gameday blog with big plays and scores.

SUNDAY, SEPTEMBER 19, 2021

2:27 p.m. Panthers in the lead 17 to 0 against New Orleans Saints at the half

2:14 p.m. The field goal is good! Panthers' field goal is good, bringing score 17 to 0.

2:13 p.m. Touchdown Panthers! Carolina Panthers score touchdown bringing score 16 to 0 thanks to help of wide receiver DJ Moore.

2:10 p.m. Panthers still up by 10 in 2nd quarter

2:09 p.m. Sam Darnold's pass to Dan Arnold is good

2:08 p.m. 1st down Panthers at the 25 yard line.

2:05 p.m. Panthers take 3rd and final timeout for 2nd quarter

1:57 p.m. 3rd down for New Orleans Saints with 8 minutes left in 2nd quarter

1:52 p.m. Panthers now at 10 with a little over 11 minutes left in the 2nd quarter

1:45 p.m. Panthers in the lead 7 to 0 against New Orleans Saints in the 2nd quarter

Christian McCaffrey, Sam Darnold, Robby Anderson and D.J. Moore being introduced before today's game vs. New Orleans. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/eeVgDecP4u — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 19, 2021

12:30 p.m. Panthers running back Christian McCaffrey and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara share a moment before the big game Sunday

Two of the top players in the NFL sharing a moment before today's Saints vs. @Panthers game. Christian McCaffrey and Alvin Kamara. @WFMY #wfmysports pic.twitter.com/zxzlLw0Raq — Brian Hall (@bhallwfmy) September 19, 2021

