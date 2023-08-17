Previewing the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week: Grimsley vs. Mount Tabor

The polls are in! The matchup between Grimsley and Mount Tabor has been named the Friday Football Fever Game of the Week, now let's hear from the coaches.

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — As you know by now, you've picked our Friday Football Fever Game of the Week for Week One, and it's one of the premier matchups in the state of North Carolina. With more than 1,700 out of a possible 2,400+ plus votes, the winner is Mt. Tabor taking on Grimsley.

Friday, we caught up with both teams as they prepare to kick off the 2023 season.

We are less than 24 hours away from the return of Friday Football Fever, and we spoke with the head coaches on each side as we prepare for a clash of two of the best football programs in the Triad.

We start with the home team for Friday's contests, the Spartans from Mt. Tabor. Led into battle by Head Coach Tiesuan Brown, the Spartans are ready to tell the entire state of North Carolina that they belong at the 4A level.

"My players know how important this game is, and they know the crowd will be huge. They've been laser focused this week. Once you see your kids locked in, that's what they love to say, so when they're locked in. You know special things are bound to happen... I'm just thrilled to be back, the kids are pumped up and I saw a different type of excitement yesterday at practice. Imagine, Friday they'll be fired up and ready to go, and it's a big-time game, and that's why kids come to Mt. Tabor. To play in big-time games", Spartans Head Coach Tiesuan Brown said.

On the other side of the ball, the Grimsley Whirlies are looking to make their return to the 4a state title game, where their season ended in 2022, but first, they have to handle business during Friday night's big test.

"Going to their place in week one, you can't limp your way into it we better be ready to go. Anything that we have a weakness in, they'll expose early. It'll make us better for conference play come week five so we like to get challenged early on... We're excited to get into game week got a huge test with a really good football team in Mt. Tabor and well-coached. Our guys worked hard this summer, and we've learned some things from the scrimmages we've had so we're looking forward to tomorrow [Friday] night" said Grimsley Head Coach Darryl Brown.