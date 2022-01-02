GAMEDAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers battle head-to-head with New Orleans Saints

Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays.

NEW ORLEANS — For the New Orleans Saints and Carolina Panthers, this has been a season of upheaval and disappointment.

Yet their late-season meeting on Sunday holds NFC playoff implications for New Orleans and could influence the longer-term trajectories of both teams.

5:49 p.m. Carolina Panthers and New Orleans Saints almost neck-and-neck with 10 to 9. Panthers ahead by 1 point at halftime.

Halftime:



Panthers - 10

Saints - 9 #KeepPounding — Carolina Panthers (@Panthers) January 2, 2022

5:47 p.m. Taysom Hill drives the Saints out of the shadow of the end zone into field goal range just before the half

5:29 p.m. 3rd sack of the season for Panthers Defensive Tackle Derrick Brown

5:22 p.m. The kick is good! New Orleans up by 3 points. New Orleans with 6, Panthers with 10.

5:08 p.m. Panthers now at 10, Saints, 3, with over ten minutes in the 2nd quarter

5:05 p.m. Chuba Hubbard Touchdown! 5th rushing touchdown of the season for Hubbard.

4:54 p.m. Panthers & Saints tied -- both with 3 at the end of the first quarter.

4:47 p.m. Panthers, Saints now tied at 3 after Saints field goal.

4:35 p.m. Carolina's kick is good! Panthers now up with 3 at the start of the first quarter.

