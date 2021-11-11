GAMEDAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers take on Atlanta Falcons

Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers have had a week off and are no doubt ready to get back on the field.

2:23 p.m. Atlanta Falcons in a 10-point lead at the half.

2:11 p.m. Falcons lead into halftime. Three minutes left in the 2nd quarter.

1:55 pm. Falcons intercept Cam and M.Walker scores a touchdown. Panthers down 7 to 14.

1:43 p.m. 5-yard penalty due to a false start from Falcons. 2nd quarter begins.

1:39 p.m. 5-yard penalty for the Atlanta Falcons. Too many men on the field.

1:27 p.m. Falcons score their first touchdown from Patterson. Three minutes remaining in the 1st quarter. Game tied.

1:15 p.m. Cam Newton scores the first touchdown and the Carolina Panthers are now on the board. And the kick is good! Panthers, Falcons eight minutes left in the 1st quarter.

The Panthers (5-7) are set to take on the Atlanta Falcons (5-7) in an NFC South battle at 1 p.m. Sunday at Bank of America Stadium.

Carolina found themselves the reluctant recipients of an unfortunate 33-10 punch to the gut against the Miami Dolphins two weeks ago. It was supposed to be a close contest, and Carolina was supposed to come out on top, but neither of those things ended up happening.

QB Cam Newton had a memorable game, but not in the way you want to be remembered: despite one touchdown, he threw two interceptions with only 4.38 yards per passing attempt.

