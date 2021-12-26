GAMEDAY BLOG: Carolina Panthers take on Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Bank of America Stadium

Follow our game day blog for real-time updates on scores and big plays.

CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The Carolina Panthers (5-9) will faceoff against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (10-4) at Bank of America Stadium Sunday.

Kickoff will start at 1 p.m.

The Panthers lost both of their matches to the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last season on scores of 17-31 and 23-46, so they're hoping to turn the tables this season.

Last week, Carolina lost to the Buffalo Bills on the road by a decisive 31-14 margin. QB Cam Newton put forth a good effort for the losing side as he passed for one TD and 156 yards on 38 attempts in addition to rushing for one TD and 71 yards.

Meanwhile, the Buccaneers entered their matchup against the New Orleans Saints last week without any home losses – but there's a first time for everything.

GAME DAY UPDATES

11:02 a.m. We're just two hours away from kickoff at Bank of America Stadium.

