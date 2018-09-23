CHARLOTTE, N.C. — It's gameday, which means it's another opportunity for the Carolina Panthers to prove their offense is one that can put up points consistently.

Week 1 the Panthers only hung 18 on the Dallas Cowboys, while the following week Carolina scored 24 against Atlanta in a losing effort. Week 3 should provide many opportunities for Cam Newton and the Panther offense against the Cincinnati Bengals; an opponent that is ranked 30th in pass defense.

Also, an opponent that has allowed six completions of 20 or more yards downfield. But also important to note, this season Newton is 0 for 6 on passes that distance.

I don't think the Panthers will struggle to score in this ball game, but to able to win, their defense must step up similarly to how they did in the season opener against Dallas. 6 sacks week 1, zero in week 2, meaning something has to change to able to secure the second victory of the season.

If anything, the Panthers need to attempt to control the clock more and the running game will play a big part. Christian McCaffrey is a monster when it comes to racking up receptions (which is a good thing!), but like Head Coach Ron Rivera mentioned in training camp, CMC needs to get more involved in between the tackles and not just in the flat.

A more consistent running game paired with Newton spreading the ball around in Norv Turner's offense will do wonders for everyone involved, as long as their defense shows up (Rivera said after game 2 their performance did not meet the team's expectations).

Carolina allowed its first 100 yard rusher for the first time since 2016 in week 2, and if they want to jump back above .500 on the season, they can't let it happen to yet another backup in Giovanni Bernard.

Sure, this is a lot easier said than done, especially as I type this behind my computer screen. But a win is very likely if the team can maintain focus on both sides of the ball (sounds easy enough), and contain A.J. Green to modest numbers.

Panthers win 23-17, but it doesn't come easily.

